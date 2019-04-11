Insider Selling: LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (LHC) Major Shareholder Sells 72,000 Shares of Stock

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $742,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:LHC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 455,078 shares.
LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A Company Profile
Read More: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.