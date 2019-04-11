Insider Selling: LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (LHC) Major Shareholder Sells 72,000 Shares of Stock

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $742,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:LHC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 455,078 shares.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

