Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) CMO Sells $449,770.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CMO John P. Gleason sold 8,200 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $449,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,955,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,918,000 after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,955,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,918,000 after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,842,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,203 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,480,000 after acquiring an additional 286,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter.

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

