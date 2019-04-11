Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Insider Sells $177,054.54 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adrianna Burrows sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $177,054.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,605.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSOD stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.91 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10,564.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,568,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,363,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 769.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 278,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 246,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2,201.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 242,817 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSOD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

