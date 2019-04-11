Insider Selling: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Director Sells $30,454.74 in Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $30,454.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,580 shares in the company, valued at $352,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wilmer F. Pergande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Wilmer F. Pergande sold 858 shares of Consolidated Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $11,256.96.

CWCO opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $188.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 89,192 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 115,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

