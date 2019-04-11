Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin bought 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($39.46) per share, with a total value of £19,871.60 ($25,965.77).

GDWN stock opened at GBX 2,930 ($38.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 million and a PE ratio of 21.98. Goodwin plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,080 ($40.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.

Get Goodwin alerts:

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Goodwin plc (GDWN) Insider Acquires £19,871.60 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/insider-buying-goodwin-plc-gdwn-insider-acquires-19871-60-in-stock.html.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.