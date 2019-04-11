Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Receives $100.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.44.

Several research firms have commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other Ingevity news, CFO John C. Fortson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,060,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $504,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,002.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,065. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Ingevity by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ingevity by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,420,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ingevity by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $74.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 53.18%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

