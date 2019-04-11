Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Stratus Properties Inc (STRS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Stratus Properties makes up 1.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 15.30% of Stratus Properties worth $32,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 262,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 3,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259. Stratus Properties Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/ingalls-snyder-llc-reduces-holdings-in-stratus-properties-inc-strs.html.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.