Infosys Ltd (INFY) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,948 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,121,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 72,495 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 60,225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 120,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1,119,378.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062,676 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

