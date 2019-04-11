Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.74 ($26.44).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

