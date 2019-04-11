Indivior’s (INDV) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INDV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Indivior to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 114 ($1.49) in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 234.40 ($3.06).

Get Indivior alerts:

LON INDV opened at GBX 29.19 ($0.38) on Wednesday. Indivior has a 1-year low of GBX 20.98 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 504.60 ($6.59). The company has a market capitalization of $240.41 million and a P/E ratio of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.15.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.