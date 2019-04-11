Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley cut Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $956.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.81 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $61,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

