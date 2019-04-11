Imperial Capital Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brink’s (BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Brink’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Brink’s stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 68.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1,899.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, SVP Rohan Pal sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.46, for a total value of $345,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.65 per share, with a total value of $363,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,720 and sold 23,924 shares worth $1,829,571. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.