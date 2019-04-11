Impax Asset Management Group (IPX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IPX stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 156.03 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 279 ($3.65). The company has a market cap of $291.11 million and a P/E ratio of 27.08.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

