Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMU. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Immunomedics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Immunomedics by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 83,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Immunomedics by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 765,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 501,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Immunomedics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.11. Immunomedics has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

