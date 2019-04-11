Icon Plc (ICLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.33.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

ICLR traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $137.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,457. Icon has a 12-month low of $113.32 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.04 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Icon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,272,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,207,000 after acquiring an additional 271,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Icon by 9.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,211,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,093,000 after acquiring an additional 198,271 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Icon by 48,582.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,405,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Icon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,129,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Icon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 698,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

