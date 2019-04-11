ICO OpenLedger Price Up 62.1% Over Last 7 Days (ICOO)

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, ICO OpenLedger has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICO OpenLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002966 BTC on exchanges. ICO OpenLedger has a total market capitalization of $69,629.00 and $343.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00338318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.01437506 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00224085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005317 BTC.

ICO OpenLedger Profile

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX . The official website for ICO OpenLedger is icoo.io . ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io

ICO OpenLedger Token Trading

ICO OpenLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICO OpenLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

