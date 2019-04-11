Ichor (ICHR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ICHR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $544.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.85. Ichor has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ichor had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $38,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $613,817.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,147.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

