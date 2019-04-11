Iberiabank Corp Sells 2,294 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Iberiabank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Investors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,101,000. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 11,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,886.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/iberiabank-corp-sells-2294-shares-of-visa-inc-v.html.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.