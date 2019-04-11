IBC Advanced Alloys (IB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (CVE:IB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 20133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of $9.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.16 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp will post -0.0399999967346941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

