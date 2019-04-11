I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.11 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00006654 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $2,249.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.02414427 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010645 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001252 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000741 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,364,012 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

