Hyperion (HYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $885,516.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and $885,516.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00337680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.01426768 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00217956 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

