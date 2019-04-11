HYCON (HYC) Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HYCON has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00346346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.01418873 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00224048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005376 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 2,986,672,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,794,009,974 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

