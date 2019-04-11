Huntington National Bank Sells 4,219 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $186.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target (up from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.77.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

