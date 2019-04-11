Huntington National Bank Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,049 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,559,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,316,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN opened at $81.63 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

