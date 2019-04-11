Huntington National Bank Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,045,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,409,000 after buying an additional 3,257,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,797,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 884,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,032,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,676,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,099,000 after purchasing an additional 362,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,459,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $109.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7348 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/huntington-national-bank-has-2-86-million-holdings-in-vanguard-value-etf-vtv.html.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.