Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,068 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $278.85 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.83 and a 1 year high of $280.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

