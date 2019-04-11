Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $249,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 130,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 275,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

LYB stock opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

