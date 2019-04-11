HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) Receives $7.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 137,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.84. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 76.52%. The business had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

