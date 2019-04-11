Hshare (HSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.23 Million

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Hshare has a market cap of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Hshare coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EXX, Gate.io and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010911 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001377 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hshare is h.cash

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EXX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bithumb, Huobi, OKEx, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, ACX, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Binance and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

