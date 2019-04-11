Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,568,343 shares, a drop of 1.4% from the March 15th total of 1,590,690 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HUSA stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Houston American Energy Co. (HUSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/houston-american-energy-co-husa-sees-significant-drop-in-short-interest.html.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.