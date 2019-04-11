Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 286.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 821,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,733 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,424,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,111 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,593,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,610.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,133,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HST stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 49,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,795. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst-shares-bought-by-chartwell-investment-partners-llc.html.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.