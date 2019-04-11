Home Bancorp (HBCP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBCP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. FIG Partners restated a market-perform rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Home Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of HBCP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $339.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $122,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $738,077 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

