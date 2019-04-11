Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Shares Down 22.7%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares dropped 22.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 3,860,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,418% from the average daily volume of 254,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

HOLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $149.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/hollysys-automation-technologies-holi-shares-down-22-7.html.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.