Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

HOLI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

HOLI opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.40. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $149.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

