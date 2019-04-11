HMS (HMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HMSY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of HMSY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,075. HMS has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. HMS had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HMS will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other HMS news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $550,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 268,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,274,118.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,641.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,008,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,709,365. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HMS by 674.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HMS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in HMS by 4,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HMS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

