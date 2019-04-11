Histogenics (HSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 115,361,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 977% from the previous session’s volume of 10,707,580 shares.The stock last traded at $0.17 and had previously closed at $0.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSGX shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Histogenics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.51.

In other Histogenics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 251,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $42,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 998,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $159,712.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogenics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Histogenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

