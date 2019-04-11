Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research firms have commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,769.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,576,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,858,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,409,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after acquiring an additional 955,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,937,000 after acquiring an additional 944,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

