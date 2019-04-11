Hexavest Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $88,666,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 198,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 138,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.06 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.3762 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/hexavest-inc-has-5-91-million-stake-in-rogers-communications-inc-rci.html.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.