Hexavest Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,389,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 218,327 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth about $514,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 31.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 993,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,311,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,576.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 84,078 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMX stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

