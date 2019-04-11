Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Stake Lessened by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,939,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,567,000 after buying an additional 525,859 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,111,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,801,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,707,000 after purchasing an additional 384,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,735.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,653,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of HPE remained flat at $$16.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,082. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,702,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,895,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

