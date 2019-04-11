Hertz Global (HTZ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hertz Global have outperfomed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. The company is being aided by strong performance of the U.S. Rental Car segment. Revenues at the division grew 8.1% in 2018. Efficient fleet management is driving growth at this key unit. The company’s first-quarter 2019 results are also likely to benefit from this tailwind. The company's measures to revive its fortunes through the turnaround plan are also encouraging. Evidently, the company's turnaround plan helped generate 8% revenue growth in 2018. The momentum is anticipated to continue into 2019. However, the company's heavy investments on its turnaround plans seem to partly affect the bottom line. Moreover, pricing pressure remains a major headwind due to low used car prices.”

Get Hertz Global alerts:

HTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hertz Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hertz Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of HTZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,139. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.27. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 3,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.