Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $124,000 in GP Strategies Corp (GPX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.06% of GP Strategies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPX. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 152,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 91,626 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GPX stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. GP Strategies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.85 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on GP Strategies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/heritage-investors-management-corp-invests-124000-in-gp-strategies-corp-gpx.html.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.