Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $6,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,371,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

