Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 392 Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in RGC Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

RGCO opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of -0.37. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.63%.

In related news, COO C James Shockley, Jr. sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $41,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,297 shares in the company, valued at $232,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 163 shares of company stock valued at $4,485 and sold 8,599 shares valued at $240,847. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

