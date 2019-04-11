Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

