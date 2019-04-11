Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of HSDT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.20.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

