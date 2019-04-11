Healthequity Inc (HQY) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Healthequity by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 46,805 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthequity stock opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.70. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,370 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup set a $102.00 price target on shares of Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Healthequity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

