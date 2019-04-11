Head-To-Head Review: BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) and The Competition

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BJs Wholesale Club to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A BJs Wholesale Club Competitors 2.21% 10.76% 6.03%

82.4% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BJs Wholesale Club $13.01 billion $127.26 million 25.00 BJs Wholesale Club Competitors $65.08 billion $1.21 billion 25.03

BJs Wholesale Club’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BJs Wholesale Club. BJs Wholesale Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BJs Wholesale Club and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJs Wholesale Club 1 6 11 0 2.56 BJs Wholesale Club Competitors 259 1645 2100 114 2.50

BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus price target of $30.54, indicating a potential upside of 7.15%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 3.10%. Given BJs Wholesale Club’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BJs Wholesale Club is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BJs Wholesale Club rivals beat BJs Wholesale Club on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 216 clubs and 138 gasoline stations. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. The company is based in Westborough, Massachusetts.

