Head-To-Head Contrast: Triangle Capital (TCAP) vs. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM)

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Triangle Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Triangle Capital and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $507.22 million 1.52 -$24.28 million $1.17 13.21

Triangle Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Capital and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Capital N/A N/A N/A Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -4.79% -1,788.13% 4.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Triangle Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Triangle Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triangle Capital and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Triangle Capital presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Triangle Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Triangle Capital is more favorable than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group beats Triangle Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

