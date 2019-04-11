Head-To-Head Contrast: Graham (GHC) versus Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Graham has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Graham and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 10.06% 8.97% 5.46% Adtalem Global Education 8.70% 11.41% 7.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Graham and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 1 4 0 2.80

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $58.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.17%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Graham.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graham and Adtalem Global Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.70 billion 1.37 $271.21 million N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.23 billion 2.27 $33.76 million $2.78 17.40

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Adtalem Global Education.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $5.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Adtalem Global Education does not pay a dividend. Graham has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Graham on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, one business school, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com Website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; and pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products, as well as develops cybersecurity training and workforce development education programs. The company also offers power charging and data systems; industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions; and electrical components and assemblies. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Professional Education segment operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, which provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and U.S. Medical Licensing Examination certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers professional education in the areas of finance, accounting, analytics, marketing, and healthcare. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 15 institutions, which offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of business, management, medical, healthcare, law, and engineering; and provides legal bar exam review courses. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

